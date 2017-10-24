FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corning reports 37.3 pct jump in profit
October 24, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Corning reports 37.3 pct jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc, which makes the Gorilla Glass smartphone screen, reported a 37.3 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for fiber optic cables and connectors from network carriers and data center operators.

Net income attributable to Corning rose to $390 million, or 39 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $284 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.61 billion from $2.51 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

