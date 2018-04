April 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, hit by higher investments and soft demand for LCD glasses used in television and desktops.

The company’s net loss was $589 million, or 72 cents per share in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $86 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.50 billion from $2.38 billion.