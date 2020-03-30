Italy's IVASS tells insurers to be prudent on dividends - source

MILANO, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS is calling on companies in the sector to be prudent about dividends and bonus payments to protect their capital position during the coronavirus crisis, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The recommendation, which the source said would be sent in a letter on Monday, matches the guidelines issued by the European Insurance And Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) on March 18.

In the banking sector the European Central Bank told lenders last week to skip dividends and share buy-backs until at least October, estimating they could save 30 billion euros ($33.04 billion) by doing so, and instead direct profits towards supporting the economy. ($1 = 0.9081 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)