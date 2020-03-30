UPDATE 1-Italy's IVASS tells insurers to be prudent on dividends - source

(Adds details)

By Andrea Mandala

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS is calling on companies in the sector to be prudent about dividends and bonus payments to protect their capital position during the coronavirus crisis, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move follows an earlier recommendation by the European Insurance And Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) asking for insurers to take measures to preserve their capital position as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts households and businesses.

Insurance companies should also be ready to implement the necessary measures to ensure business continuity, EIOPA said, adding that recent stress tests had shown the sector is well capitalised and able to withhold severe but plausible shocks to the system.

IVASS will send companies under its oversight letters as early as Monday asking them to be prudent regarding dividend payments on 2019 results as their capital is under pressure due to market volatility linked to the coronavirus outbreak, the source said.

Bond price fluctuations have an impact on ratios as insurers are required to book investments in sovereign debt - such as Italian BTP state bonds - at market value to calculate capital and solvency ratios, a key measure of their financial strength.

Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali, which last year reached a solvency ratio of 224%, said on March 13 it planned to pay a dividend of 0.96 euros per share on 2019 results, up 6.7% from 2018.

The second largest insurer UnipolSai last month promised a dividend of 0.16 euros per share, up 10% from 2018, while its parent company, Unipol planned a dividend of 0.28 euros per share, up 56% from a year earlier.

The smaller rival Cattolica Assicurazioni, whose top investor is Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, said on March 19 it was postponing a decision on the dividend until it had a better picture of the impact of the virus on its business.

In the banking sector the European Central Bank told lenders last week to skip dividends and share buy-backs until at least October, estimating they could save 30 billion euros ($33.04 billion) by doing so, and instead direct profits towards supporting the economy.