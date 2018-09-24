FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
September 24, 2018 / 12:27 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Private equity-owned coal miner Coronado to raise up to $946 mln in IPO

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity-owned coal miner Coronado Coal Group said on Monday it would price shares in its Australian IPO at between A$4.00 ($2.91) and A$4.80 per share, valuing the company at up to A$4.4 billion.

The IPO is likely to be the biggest coal mining float in Australia since Yancoal Australia listed in 2012 at the peak of the country’s mining boom.

The IPO in the Connecticut-based company, owned by U.S. private equity firm The Energy & Minerals Group, is expected to raise up to A$1.3 billion for 30 percent of Coronado, it said in a statement.

$1 = 1.3738 Australian dollars Reporting by Paulina Duran; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.