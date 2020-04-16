University of Colorado sued for tuition refund amid pandemic

A student at the University of Colorado at Boulder has filed a proposed class action against the school seeking a refund of tuition for the spring 2020 term, which has been limited to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Emily Carpey, a student from Pennsylvania, and her father, Stuart Carpey, said that the school “has not delivered the services that the putative class contracted and paid for.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3crQC1A