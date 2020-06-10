Federal judiciary task force recommends steps to resume jury trials

Federal courts seeking to resume jury trials amid the coronavius pandemic should buy face masks for those in attendance, ask potential jurors about their exposure to the virus and consider conducting jury selection virtually, a judiciary group recommended in a report released on Wednesday.

A subgroup of the COVID-19 Judiciary Task Force whose members are mostly federal judges provided guidance for how the 94 district courts should individually decide to resume jury trials and convene grand juries in a 16-page report.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AWhVny