Westlaw News
May 20, 2020 / 8:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Q&A: Texas judge on first Zoom jury trial conducted during pandemic

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

With jury trials stalled throughout the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, court officials in Texas this week tried for the first time nationally to hold a jury trial through the videoconferencing application Zoom.

Potential jurors in Collin County, Texas, on Monday logged in by laptop, smartphone and tablet from home for a so-called summary jury trial, in which jurors hear a condensed version of a case and deliver a non-binding verdict as part of an alternative dispute resolution proceeding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Zjmanj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below