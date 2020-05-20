Q&A: Texas judge on first Zoom jury trial conducted during pandemic

With jury trials stalled throughout the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic, court officials in Texas this week tried for the first time nationally to hold a jury trial through the videoconferencing application Zoom.

Potential jurors in Collin County, Texas, on Monday logged in by laptop, smartphone and tablet from home for a so-called summary jury trial, in which jurors hear a condensed version of a case and deliver a non-binding verdict as part of an alternative dispute resolution proceeding.

