Czech prime minister: new legislation does not mean immediate bond buying by central bank

PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - Czech central bank legislation the government aims to fast-track through parliament will untie the central bank’s hands to be active in the bond market but does not mean any immediate purchases, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday.

“We will untie the central bank’s hands by this law,” Babis told the lower house of parliament.

“The central bank will be able to enter the bond market but I am pointing out again that all further steps will be under the authority of the Czech National Bank (CNB). It does not mean the CNB will be buying bonds immediately.”

The Finance Ministry said in a document accompanying the bill that the government was just fast-tracking, as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, an earlier proposed law to widen the central bank’s powers to act. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)