Brazil's BRF has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases in southern industrial hub

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s meat processor BRF has registered 18 COVID-19 cases in an industrial hub employing about 3,100 people in Rio Grande do Sul state, Alcemir Pradegan, president of a local labor union, told Reuters by telephone on Monday.

Amid the outbreak, some 300 workers at the facility in the town of Marau have been told to stay home, including persons in risk groups and people with headaches and flu symptoms, he said, adding there was no immediate impact on production.

BRF did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo)