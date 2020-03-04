Industrial firms in Hungary face component shortages due to coronavirus

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - Industrial companies in Hungary are already facing shortages in various components due to the impact of the coronavirus on their supply chains, the head of the Confederation of Hungarian Employers and Industrialists said on Wednesday.

“The coronavirus will have a big impact on the Hungarian economy as well,” Peter Futo told a news conference presenting an annual PriceWaterhouseCoopers survey on expectations of business leaders.

“Industrial companies are already facing a situation that there is no supply of certain components,” he said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jan Harvey)