RABAT, March 27 (Reuters) - The European Union pledged 450 million euros in aid to help Morocco counter the coronavirus, a joint EU-Moroccan statement said on Friday.

The EU will offer 150 million euros immediately to a special fund created by Moroco to respond to the coronavirus, while the rest will be allocated to help Morocco meet financial challenges relating to the pandemic, it said. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)