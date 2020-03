(Company corrects to say 30 shops are shut in Italy, not less than 10)

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Jeweller Pandora has shut 30 of its 148 shops in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

In China, 32 of its 237 shops remain closed, after the company at one point had shut more than 100 shops in the country, CEO Alexander Lacik told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)