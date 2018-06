June 18 (Reuters) - Real estate investment trust WP Carey Inc plans to buy Corporate Property Associates 17 – Global Inc, which invests primarily in commercial real estate, in a deal valued at about $6 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, the company said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)