FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Corporation Bank under RBI 'corrective action' lens on bad loans
Sections
Featured
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
environment
After fires, Southern California faces risk of mudslides
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, Russian military talks foreign policy
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Corporation Bank under RBI 'corrective action' lens on bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Corporation Bank said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India has initiated ‘prompt corrective action’ for the lender over high bad loans and the need to raise capital.

The bank did not provide further details on the central bank move, but said it would not have any material impact. bit.ly/2Canye1

The bank had a net non-performing assets ratio of 10.24 percent as of end-September.

The central bank has this year put several other state-run lenders under its corrective action plan, mainly due to their high bad loans. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.