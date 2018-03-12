FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 6:45 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Ad Me Tech says new share issuance and shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second bullet to say payment date is April 2, from March 12, after company corrects)

March 12 (Reuters) - Ad Me Tech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 314,000 new shares of its common stock to CAMCO CO.,LTD. via private placement, to raise 48.7 million yen in total (155 yen per share)

* Says payment date on April 2

* Says proceeds will be used for expenses of clinical trials

* Says CAMCO will raise stake in the co to 10.3 percent from 4.9 percent and become co’s third biggest shareholder

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Fn4LQ1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

