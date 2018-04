CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-APN Promise Signs Agreement To Buy 25.1% Of Action Centrum Edukacyjne For 1 Mln Zlotys (April 19)

(Corrects throughout to specify APN Promise is to acquire a stake in Action Centrum Edukacyjne Sp. z .o.o. not Action SA, after APN Promise corrected its own statement.)

April 23 (Reuters) - APN PROMISE SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ACTION SA AND TOMASZ SIEMEK, MICHAŁ KARSKI, WOJCIECH WIETRZYKOWSKI

* PARTIES AGREED THAT SHAREHOLDERS OF ACTION’S UNIT, ACTION CENTRUM EDUKACYJNE SP. Z O.O. (ACE), WITHIN 30 DAYS FROM OF THE SIGNING AGREEMENT WILL VOTE AMONG OTHERS ON CAPITAL INCREASE OF ACE

* AS PART OF CAPITAL INCREASE ACE PLANS TO ISSUE 214 NEW SHARES OF TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 0.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* APN PROMISE IS TO ACQUIRE ALL NEW SHARES OF ACE FOR 1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ACE ALSO PLANS TO CHANGE NAME TO CLOUDTEAM SP. Z O.O.

* FOLLOWING CHANGES APN PROMISE TO OWN 25.06 PERCENT STAKE IN CLOUDTEAM

* TOMASZ BATOR, APN PROMISE DEPUTY CEO, TO ACT AS CLOUDTEAM BOARD MEMBER