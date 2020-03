CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bioporto FY EBIT Loss Widens To DKK 74 Mln (Feb. 26)

(Corrects 6th bullet and headline to indicate it was an EBIT loss not EBIT profit.)

March 11 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S:

* REG-BIOPORTO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 2019, GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AND POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019 TO MARCH 11, 2020. A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES ARE BEING PURSUED TO STRENGTHEN FINANCIAL POSITION.

* BIOPORTO A/S - REVENUE FOR 2019 WAS DKK 26.6 MILLION (2018: DKK 26.0 MILLION)

* BIOPORTO A/S - BIOPORTO EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 30 MILLION IN 2020

* BIOPORTO A/S - EXPECTS TO INCUR AN OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) OF APPROXIMATELY DKK 73 MILLION AFFECTED BY FULL YEAR IMPACT OF 2019 HIRES AND BY HIGHER COSTS RELATED TO CLINICAL STUDIES.

* BIOPORTO A/S - IT IS EXPECTED THAT REVENUE WILL BE BACK-END LOADED, WITH APPROXIMATELY ONE THIRD OF REVENUES IN 1H 2020, ONE THIRD OF REVENUES IN Q3 OF 2020 AND ONE THIRD OF REVENUES IN Q4 OF 2020

* BIOPORTO A/S - FY EBIT LOSS DKK 74 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 41.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BIOPORTO A/S - GUIDANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY SALES OF AN FDA-CLEARED NGAL TEST IN US IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)