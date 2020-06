CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Elkop Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss Of 1.7 Mln Zlotys (April 29)

(Company corrects its net result to loss of 1.7 mln zlotys from profit of 450,000 zlotys.)

* Q1 NET LOSS 1.7 MLN ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT 32,000 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT HAS IS NOT RECORDING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO’S ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS EXPOSED TO NEGATIVE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC IN FUTURE DUE TO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY LEASE REVENUE BEING CO'S MAIN SOURCE OF REVENUE