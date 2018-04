CORRECTED-BRIEF-Facephi FY Prelim Net Result Turns To Profit Of 457,206 Euros (Jan 15)

(Corrects brief from January 15. Corrects FY preliminary net sales figures in the first bullet to 2.7 mln euros versus 2.0 mln euros year ago from 3.9 mln euros versus 2.3 mln euros year ago)

April 6(Reuters) - FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA:

* FY PRELIM NET SALES 2.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM EBITDA 795,855 EUROS VERSUS 195,273 EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT 457,206 EUROS VS LOSS 63,513 EUROS YR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2DgKOdu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)