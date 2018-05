(Corrects period for EPS outlook to “Q2” from “2018” in 6th bullet)

May 2 - Grand Canyon Education Inc:

* GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q1 REVENUE $275.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $274.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $4.82

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.70, REVENUE VIEW $1.05 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: