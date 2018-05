CORRECTED-BRIEF-IDEX Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.29 (April 30)

(Corrects 5th bullet to say sales rose 11 pct to $612.3 mln, not 7 pct to $232.3 mln)

May 2 (Reuters) - IDEX Corp:

* IDEX REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; Q1 ORDERS AND SALES UP 11 PERCENT OVERALL AND 7 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; Q1 REPORTED EPS WAS $1.27 WITH ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.29

* SEES Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $1.32

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $601.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5 TO 6 PERCENT FOR BOTH FULL YEAR AND THE SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S