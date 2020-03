(Corrects first bullet in March 18 brief to say DQ will shut 2 production centres, not 3, after company corrects announcement)

March 19 (Reuters) - DQ Entertainment International Ltd :

* TO SHUT DOWN 2 PRODUCTION CENTRES AND 1 SCHOOL OF VISUAL ARTS IN HYDERABAD

* ACTION TAKEN DUE TO OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 & BASED ON TELANGANA GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVE Source text: (bit.ly/2x4w9AT) Further company coverage: