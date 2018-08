(Replaces ‘&’ with ‘+’ in the company name)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Landis+Gyr Group AG:

* SECURES ENEDIS CONTRACTS FOR NEXT TRANCHE OF LINKY SMART METERS

* NOW COMMITTED TO SUPPLYING APPROXIMATELY 20% OF FUTURE VOLUMES (WITH POTENTIAL FOR FURTHER EXPANSION) IN PLANNED ROLLOUT OF NEXT THIRTEEN MILLION LINKY METERS BY 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)