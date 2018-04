(Corrects to show SULEIMAN EL WARDANY appointed as MD not Chairman, SULEIMAN is already Chairman)

April 26 (Reuters) - MEMPHIS PHARMACEUTICALS AND CHEMICAL INDUSTIRES:

* APPOINTS CHAIRMAN SULEIMAN AHMED SULEIMAN EL WARDANY AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26, 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2r0J7c1)