(Corrects FY 2016 net profit to 153.4 mln euros from 88.8 mln euros in headline and body text.)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Parpublica Participacoes Publicas SGPS SA :

* FY NET PROFIT OF 153.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 711.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY SALES AND SERVICES 988.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.38 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

