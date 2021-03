CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 74,979,165 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 20 (Feb. 20)

(Corrects COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered as of Feb. 20 to 74,979,165, not 79,128,495 and doses delivered as of Feb. 19 to 74,108,895, not 78,152,495 in the first bullet. CDC said deliveries to federal entities were inadvertently counted twice)

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 74,979,165 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 20 VERSUS 74,108,895 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF FEB. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 61,289,500 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 20 VERSUS 59,585,043 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 42,809,595 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 20 VERSUS 41,977,401 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 17,895,667 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 20 VERSUS 17,039,118 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 19

* U.S. CDC SAYS 6,399,010 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 20 VERSUS 6,289,188 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 19 Source text: bit.ly/3aBe7ra