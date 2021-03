CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-U.S. CDC Says Delivered 74,108,895 Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccine As Of Feb. 19 (Feb. 19)

(Corrects COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered as of Feb. 19 to 74,108,895, not 78,152,495 in the first bullet. CDC said deliveries to federal entities were inadvertently counted twice)

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC SAYS DELIVERED 74,108,895 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 19 VERSUS 73,377,450 DOSES DELIVERED AS OF FEB. 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS ADMINISTERED 59,585,043 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 19 VERSUS 57,737,767 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS 41,977,401 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED ONE OR MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 19 VERSUS 41,021,049 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS 17,039,118 INDIVIDUALS HAVE RECEIVED TWO DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE AS OF FEB. 19 VERSUS 16,162,358 INDIVIDUALS AS OF FEB. 18

* U.S. CDC SAYS 6,289,188 DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES AS OF FEB. 19 VERSUS 6,181,996 DOSES ADMINISTERED AS OF FEB. 18 Source text: (bit.ly/3qAqx7b)