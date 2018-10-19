CORRECTED-Canada annual inflation rate falls to 2.2 pct in September

(Corrects that inflation rate was 2.8 percent in August, not July, in first paragraph) OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in September fell to 2.2 percent from 2.8 percent in August as pressures from gasoline, air transportation and travel tour indexes eased, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Sep Aug Sep Aug CPI - all items -0.4 -0.1 +2.2 +2.8 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.9 +2.0 CPI - trim n/a n/a +2.1 +2.2 CPI - median n/a n/a +2.0 +2.1 Bank of Canada core 0.0 +0.1 +1.5 +1.7 All items ex food/energy -0.3 0.0 +1.8 +2.3 Goods -0.2 -0.2 +1.9 +2.5 Services -0.5 0.0 +2.5 +3.1 Energy -0.5 -0.9 +7.6 11.2 Seasonally adjusted -0.1 +0.1 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted -0.1 +0.2 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be flat for the month, and annual inflation of 2.7 percent in September. CPI Common was predicted to be 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren) (Reporting by David Ljunggren)