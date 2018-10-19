FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
October 19, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Canada annual inflation rate falls to 2.2 pct in September

2 Min Read

 (Corrects that inflation rate was 2.8 percent in August, not
July, in first paragraph)
    OTTAWA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in
September fell to 2.2 percent from 2.8 percent in August as
pressures from gasoline, air transportation and travel tour
indexes eased, Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Percent changes            Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                                 Sep      Aug       Sep     Aug
    CPI - all items             -0.4     -0.1      +2.2   +2.8
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a      +1.9   +2.0  
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a      +2.1   +2.2
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a      +2.0   +2.1
    Bank of Canada core          0.0     +0.1      +1.5   +1.7
    All items ex food/energy    -0.3      0.0      +1.8   +2.3
    Goods                       -0.2     -0.2      +1.9   +2.5
    Services                    -0.5      0.0      +2.5   +3.1
    Energy                      -0.5     -0.9      +7.6   11.2
    Seasonally adjusted         -0.1     +0.1       n/a   n/a
    Bank of Canada core 
    seasonally adjusted         -0.1     +0.2       n/a   n/a
    
    NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines
are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts
surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be flat
for the month, and annual inflation of 2.7 percent in September.
CPI Common was predicted to be 2.0 percent.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David
Ljunggren) 

 (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.