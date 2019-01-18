CORRECTED-Canada December annual inflation rate rises to 2.0 pct

(In table, corrects Dec seasonally adjusted month-on-month figure to read +0.2, not -0.2) TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in December rose to 2.0 percent from 1.7 percent in November as rising air transportation and telephone service costs offset lower energy prices, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Percent changes Month-on-month Year-on-year Dec Nov Dec Nov CPI - all items -0.1 -0.4 +2.0 +1.7 CPI - common n/a n/a +1.9 +1.9 CPI - trim n/a n/a +1.9 +1.9 CPI - median n/a n/a +1.8 +1.8 Bank of Canada core -0.2 -0.2 +1.7 +1.5 All items ex food/energy +0.1 -0.3 +2.3 +1.7 Goods -0.7 -0.7 +0.2 +0.5 Services +0.5 -0.1 +3.5 +2.7 Energy -3.7 -4.8 -3.7 -1.3 Seasonally adjusted +0.2 -0.1 n/a n/a Bank of Canada core seasonally adjusted +0.2 +0.1 n/a n/a NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be -0.4 percent for the month, and annual inflation of 1.7 percent in December. (Reporting by Dale Smith) (Reporting by Fergal Smith)