Market News
January 18, 2019

CORRECTED-Canada December annual inflation rate rises to 2.0 pct

 (In table, corrects Dec seasonally adjusted month-on-month figure to read +0.2,
not -0.2)
    TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation
rate in December rose to 2.0 percent from 1.7 percent in November as rising air
transportation and telephone service costs offset lower energy prices,
Statistics Canada said on Friday.
    Percent changes             Month-on-month       Year-on-year
                                 Dec      Nov         Dec     Nov
    CPI - all items             -0.1     -0.4        +2.0    +1.7
    CPI - common                 n/a      n/a        +1.9    +1.9  
    CPI - trim                   n/a      n/a        +1.9    +1.9
    CPI - median                 n/a      n/a        +1.8    +1.8
    Bank of Canada core         -0.2     -0.2        +1.7    +1.5
    All items ex food/energy    +0.1     -0.3        +2.3    +1.7
    Goods                       -0.7     -0.7        +0.2    +0.5
    Services                    +0.5     -0.1        +3.5    +2.7
    Energy                      -3.7     -4.8        -3.7    -1.3
    Seasonally adjusted         +0.2     -0.1         n/a     n/a
    Bank of Canada core 
    seasonally adjusted         +0.2     +0.1         n/a     n/a
    NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally
adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the
consumer price index to be -0.4 percent for the month, and annual inflation of
1.7 percent in December.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

 Reporting by Fergal Smith
