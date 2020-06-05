Market News
June 5, 2020 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Canada gains 289,600 jobs in May, jobless rate edges up to 13.7%

2 Min Read

(Corrects job gain figure in headline)

OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy gained a net 289,600 jobs in May, largely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate rose to 13.7%.

Employment in the goods producing sector gained by a net 164,700 jobs, mostly in manufacturing and construction. The services sector gained by a net 124,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services.

May 2020 April 2020

Jobs gain/loss +289,600 -1,993,800

full-time +219,400 -1,472,000

part-time +70,300 -521,900

Unemployment rate 13.7% 13.0%

Participation 61.4% 59.8%

Labor force 19.094 mln 18.603 mln

May 2020 May 2019 % change

Avg hourly wage C$31.34 C$28.50 +10.0

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to lose 500,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to rise to 15%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745 Reporting by Kelsey Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below