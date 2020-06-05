CORRECTED-Canada gains 289,600 jobs in May, jobless rate edges up to 13.7%

(Corrects job gain figure in headline)
OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy gained a net 289,600 jobs in May, largely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate rose to 13.7%.
Employment in the goods producing sector gained by a net 164,700 jobs, mostly in manufacturing and construction. The services sector gained by a net 124,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services.
May 2020 April 2020
Jobs gain/loss +289,600 -1,993,800
full-time +219,400 -1,472,000
part-time +70,300 -521,900
Unemployment rate 13.7% 13.0%
Participation 61.4% 59.8%
Labor force 19.094 mln 18.603 mln
May 2020 May 2019 % change
Avg hourly wage C$31.34 C$28.50 +10.0
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to lose 500,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to rise to 15%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.
Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745 Reporting by Kelsey Johnson