CORRECTED-Canada gains a record 952,900 jobs in June, jobless rate falls to 12.3%

(Corrects months on table columns) OTTAWA, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a record 952,900 jobs in June, in both full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 12.3%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 158,600 jobs, mostly in construction and manufacturing. The services sector grew by a net 794,400 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services. June 2020 May 2020 Jobs gain/loss +952,900 +289,600 full-time +488,100 +219,400 part-time +464,800 +70,300 Unemployment rate 12.3% 13.7% Participation 63.8% 61.4% Labor force 19.880 mln 19.094 mln June 2020 June 2019 % change Avg hourly wage C$30.77 C$28.81 +6.8 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 700,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to fall to 12%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)