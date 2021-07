Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Uneven Bars - Qualification - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 25, 2021. Simone Biles of the United States in action on the uneven bars. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

(Corrects throughout to make clear Biles can still win six golds)

TOKYO (Reuters) - Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic all-around gymnastics champion, was on track to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Games.

The American will feature in the finals of the team and all-around competitions and she also qualified for apparatus finals in the uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault.