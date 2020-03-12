CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 11)

Funds News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and total holdings for these metals)
    March 12 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.18% on
Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.13% during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating
a product they say is free from counterparty risk.


 Name                                                New Holdings     Date     Prev Holdings   Prev     Abs Change    % chg    YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                (OZ)                      (OZ)                     (OZ)                  Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                        30,930,366.9   Mar 10    30,986,820.9   Mar 09     -56,454.0  -0.18%     2,211,450.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                                       12,407,010.1   Mar 10    12,384,084.2   Mar 09      22,925.9   0.19%       829,757.9
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                             9,857,363.2   Mar 05     9,857,363.2   Mar 05  --            --           263,390.4
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                    5,170,701.5   Mar 06     5,170,701.5   Mar 06  --            --           193,370.0
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                              1,786,927.0   Mar 10     1,780,893.0   Mar 09       6,034.0   0.34%       167,121.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                   1,126,949.0   Sep 26     1,126,949.0   Sep 26  --            --      --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                  844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3   Jan 24  --            --            57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                        582,789.9   Mar 06       579,981.7   Mar 04       2,808.2   0.48%       -40,885.5
 Total                                                  62,707,009.9             62,731,695.8              -24,685.9  -0.04%     4,808,674.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                                     
 iShares Silver Trust                                  360,947,839.9   Mar 10   361,414,362.9   Mar 09    -466,523.0  -0.13%    -1,668,871.4
 ZKB Physical Silver                                    84,188,572.0   Mar 06    84,188,572.0   Mar 06  --            --         1,271,079.8
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                            79,831,676.9   Mar 05    79,831,676.9   Mar 05  --            --         6,577,020.0
 Sprott Physical Silver                                 61,400,623.0   Mar 10    61,400,623.0   Mar 09           0.0   0.00%     1,176,814.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                            23,004,313.0   Mar 10    23,004,313.0   Mar 09           0.0   0.00%      -211,853.8
 GAM Physical Silver                                    10,495,991.0   Sep 26    10,495,991.0   Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                                 619,869,015.8            620,335,538.8             -466,523.0  -0.08%    17,640,179.6
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                   
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                        984,488.1   Mar 09       989,406.5   Mar 04      -4,918.4  -0.50%       -34,820.5
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                             733,560.1   Mar 10       743,013.6   Mar 09      -9,453.5  -1.27%       -15,365.9
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                             583,888.1   Mar 05       583,888.1   Mar 05  --            --              -833.2
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                     348,904.6   Mar 06       348,904.6   Mar 06  --            --             7,086.3
 GAM Physical Platinum                                      64,755.0   Sep 26        64,755.0   Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                                   2,715,595.9              2,729,967.8              -14,371.9  -0.53%        20,821.7
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                  
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                            162,140.3   Mar 10       162,140.3   Mar 09             0   0.00%         4,408.9
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                    142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5   Mar 25  --            --      --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                            107,226.3   Mar 05       107,226.3   Mar 05  --            --            -5,648.2
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                     84,225.5   Mar 06        84,225.5   Mar 06  --            --            -4,201.8
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****               28,312.6   Mar 09        28,314.2   Mar 04          -1.6  -0.01%       -13,554.9
 GAM Physical Palladium                                     23,253.0   Sep 26        23,253.0   Sep 26  --            --      --
 Total                                                     547,271.2                547,272.8                   -1.6   0.00%       146,370.5
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))


 (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities desk)
