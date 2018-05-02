FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Financials
May 2, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Company corrects revenues forecast figure for 6 months to Feb 28, 2019 to "30.80" from
"30.77". This table was released in April 16.)
May 2 (Reuters) 
Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp         
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended Feb 28, 2018  ended Aug 31, 2017     to Aug 31, 2018     to Feb 28, 2019
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   31.97               31.01               31.97               30.80
                       (+3.1 pct )         (-1.8 pct )          (0.0 pct )         (-3.7 pct )
  Net                        12.23               11.43               10.70               10.51
                       (+7.1 pct )         (-2.0 pct )        (-12.5 pct )         (-1.8 pct )
  Div                    4,410 yen           4,295 yen           4,430 yen           4,430 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8953.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
