CORRECTED-TABLE-Japan Retail Fund Investment-6 MTH results

(Company corrects revenues forecast figure for 6 months to Feb 28, 2019 to "30.80" from "30.77". This table was released in April 16.) May 2 (Reuters) Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2018 ended Aug 31, 2017 to Aug 31, 2018 to Feb 28, 2019 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 31.97 31.01 31.97 30.80 (+3.1 pct ) (-1.8 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (-3.7 pct ) Net 12.23 11.43 10.70 10.51 (+7.1 pct ) (-2.0 pct ) (-12.5 pct ) (-1.8 pct ) Div 4,410 yen 4,295 yen 4,430 yen 4,430 yen