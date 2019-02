(Corrects company name to "Pan Pacific International Holdings" from "Don Quijote Holdings") Feb 5 (Reuters) - Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.37 trln Operating 63.00 Recurring 65.00 Net 48.00 EPS 303.31 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7532.T