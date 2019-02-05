Consumer Goods and Retail
February 5, 2019 / 6:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Pan Pacific International Holdings- 6-MTH group results

2 Min Read

 (Corrects company name to "Pan Pacific International Holdings" from "Don Quijote Holdings")
Feb 5 (Reuters)- 
Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to
                  Dec 31, 2018        Dec 31, 2017     Jun 30, 2019
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST
  Sales              513.42              462.83          1.37 trln
                   (+10.9 pct)         (+10.8 pct)      (+45.5 pct)
  Operating           30.02               29.25            63.00
                   (+2.6 pct)          (+11.0 pct)      (+22.2 pct)
  Recurring           35.33               31.06            65.00
                   (+13.8 pct)         (+15.3 pct)      (+13.6 pct)
  Net                 23.62               18.68            48.00
                   (+26.4 pct)         (+13.5 pct)      (+31.9 pct)
  EPS              149.27 yen          118.08 yen       303.31 yen
  EPS Diluted      148.89 yen          117.93 yen
  Ann Div                               32.00 yen        38.00 yen
  -Q2 div           10.00 yen           5.00 yen
  -Q4 div                               27.00 yen        28.00 yen

