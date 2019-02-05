CORRECTED-TABLE-Pan Pacific International Holdings- 6-MTH group results

(Corrects company name to "Pan Pacific International Holdings" from "Don Quijote Holdings") Feb 5 (Reuters)- Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Jun 30, 2019 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 513.42 462.83 1.37 trln (+10.9 pct) (+10.8 pct) (+45.5 pct) Operating 30.02 29.25 63.00 (+2.6 pct) (+11.0 pct) (+22.2 pct) Recurring 35.33 31.06 65.00 (+13.8 pct) (+15.3 pct) (+13.6 pct) Net 23.62 18.68 48.00 (+26.4 pct) (+13.5 pct) (+31.9 pct) EPS 149.27 yen 118.08 yen 303.31 yen EPS Diluted 148.89 yen 117.93 yen Ann Div 32.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 div 10.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 div 27.00 yen 28.00 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7532.T