February 15, 2018 / 5:58 AM / in 12 hours

CORRECTED-TABLE-Universal Entertainment 9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (corrects latest period to "9 months ended Dec 31, 2017" from "Year ended Dec 31, 2017")
Feb 14 (Reuters)- 
Universal Entertainment Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                9 months ended    Year ended       Year to       NEXT
                 Dec 31, 2017    Mar 31, 2017   Dec 31, 2018     YEAR
                    LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS          RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales             68.55           111.19         149.00
                                  (+21.2 pct)
  Operating       loss 9.81          28.61           6.20
                                  (+69.3 pct)
  Recurring       loss 12.83         27.04          16.40
                                  (+21.0 pct)
  Net             loss 13.43         18.63          15.90
                                  (+19.0 pct)
  EPS          loss 170.18 yen    252.66 yen     201.44 yen
  EPS Diluted                     252.27 yen
  Ann Div            NIL           40.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL              NIL
  -Q4 Div            NIL           40.00 yen

NOTE - Universal Entertainment Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parentTo see Company Overview
page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6425.T
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
