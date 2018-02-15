CORRECTED-TABLE-Universal Entertainment 9-MTH group results

(corrects latest period to "9 months ended Dec 31, 2017" from "Year ended Dec 31, 2017") Feb 14 (Reuters)- Universal Entertainment Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 68.55 111.19 149.00 (+21.2 pct) Operating loss 9.81 28.61 6.20 (+69.3 pct) Recurring loss 12.83 27.04 16.40 (+21.0 pct) Net loss 13.43 18.63 15.90 (+19.0 pct) EPS loss 170.18 yen 252.66 yen 201.44 yen EPS Diluted 252.27 yen Ann Div NIL 40.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL 40.00 yen NOTE - Universal Entertainment Corp. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parentTo see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6425.T