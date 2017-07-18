Correction: Fitch Places Taiwan's KGI Bank on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) This announcement replaces the version published earlier on 18 July 2017 to remove a sentence that incorrectly said the issuer appealed the rating committee outcome. Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of Taiwan-based KGI Bank (BBB/Stable) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN); including its Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), National Long- and Short-Term Ratings and Viability Rating. At the same time, we have placed the bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. This follows a 7 July 2017 announcement that KGI Bank's sole parent, China Development Financial Holding Corp, plans to acquire a 25.33% stake in Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (China Life (Taiwan)) in a cash tender offer. The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is planned for completion in 3Q17. China Development Financial currently has three main fully owned subsidiaries; KGI Bank, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital Group. The transaction is in line with Fitch's expectation of the group pursuing inorganic expansion, considering the abundant capital release from the divestment of CDIB Capital's direct investment portfolio to increase capital efficiency. The transaction, which amounts to TWD30.8 billion, will be financed by a capital reduction of TWD20 billion from CDIB Capital, a capital reduction of TWD5 billion from KGI Securities and the rest through the issuance of subordinate debt. We believe the capital reductions will not significantly undermine capitalisation at the two companies. CDIB Capital's direct investments would remain fully equity-funded and KGI Securities has adequate capitalisation relative to its moderate risk-taking, further backed by its strong and profitable brokerage franchise. If the tender offer is successful, China Development Financial will own 34.96% of China Life (Taiwan), as it already holds 9.63% through KGI Securities. According to Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act, a stake of 25% or more will allow China Development Financial to consolidate China Life (Taiwan) as a subsidiary. This would result in China Life (Taiwan) accounting for a majority of group assets. Based on Fitch's calculations, KGI Bank, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital each represented about 62%, 30% and 8% of total assets, respectively, at end-2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING The RWN reflects Fitch's view that KGI Bank's ratings would be influenced by the addition of China Life (Taiwan) to China Development Financial and the transaction's incremental risks and benefits to the group as a whole. KGI Bank's ratings reflect a holistic assessment of China Development Financial's credit profile due to the high integration between group subsidiaries, consolidated supervision and limited restriction on capital and liquidity fungibility within the group. We expect China Development Financial would benefit gradually from increased business and revenue diversification, a larger retail customer base and enhanced product platform. This is, however, counterbalanced by a rise in the group's use of leverage, with equity/assets decreasing from 18.7% at end-2016 to a Fitch-estimated 10.0% on a pro forma basis. That being said, use of leverage would remain moderate against peers with a similar business mix in commercial banking and insurance. In 2016, KGI Bank's profitability weakened due to a lower interest margin, lacklustre fee income generation and higher credit costs. Its return on assets was down to 0.7% in 2016, from 1.0% in 2015, though still above the 0.6% sector average. The bank's loan book expanded at 15.8% in 2016 and 5.6% in 1Q17, reflecting rapid growth that could undermine its asset quality and capitalisation if it continues over the medium term. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR KGI Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are placed on RWE as we believe the likelihood of sovereign support could increase if China Development Financial becomes more systemically important, despite KGI Bank's small deposit franchise and limited systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once the transaction is completed. The ratings will be sensitive to the group's overall risk appetite and strategic focus post the transaction; in particular, to its overseas strategy, China exposure, investment quality and ability to maintain a healthy capital profile. KGI Bank's rating is most likely to be maintained if we deem that China Life (Taiwan) will not drag down the group's overall credit profile. On the other hand, we will downgrade KGI Bank's ratings by one notch if we assess that China Life (Taiwan) is of a significantly weaker profile than the group. In the medium term, we believe that China Development Financial's credit profile will depend on whether it continues to increase its stake in China Life (Taiwan) and the relative growth and importance of its other subsidiaries, in particular, KGI Bank. Regardless, we expect execution risk to increase, as China Development Financial recently acquired KGI Securities and Cosmos Bank (now KGI Bank) and integration and system enhancement is still under progress. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch expects to resolve the RWE once the transaction is completed. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Taiwan to provide timely support to KGI Bank. The full list of rating actions is as follows: KGI Bank Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; placed on RWN Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; placed on RWN National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(twn)'; placed on RWN National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(twn)'; placed on RWN Viability Rating at 'bbb'; placed on RWN Support Rating at '5'; placed on RWE Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; placed on RWE Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Rowena Chang Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001