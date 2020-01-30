Corteva says to launch Enlist soybeans in Brazil in 2021/2022 season

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agricultural chemicals maker Corteva Inc. delayed the launch of its Enlist soybean seeds and weed control system in Brazil, the world’s top soybean exporter, and said on Thursday it plans to launch there for the 2021/22 season.

Corteva said a year ago that it would launch Enlist soybeans in Brazil, Canada and the United States starting in 2019 and make Enlist soybeans “broadly available” to farmers in 2020.

Corteva representatives in Brazil told Reuters the Enlist system was not yet being sold there because the company plans to launch it in Brazil along with Conkesta E3 soybeans, which have not been approved by European regulators. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)