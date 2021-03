March 19 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc said on Friday three new independent directors proposed by activist investor Starboard Value LP will join the agriculture product firm’s board, effective immediately.

Starboard had in January nominated eight directors to the board of Corteva Inc, seeking to oust its chief executive officer and take control of the pesticide and seed maker. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)