Oct 19 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 16.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday as the Canadian media company’s cost-cutting measures paid off.

The company’s net income rose to C$33.7 million ($25.8 million), or 16 Canadian cents, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from C$28.9 million, or 14 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$379.1 million from C$381.2 million.