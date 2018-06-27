Canada's Corus Entertainment reports quarterly loss

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Corus Entertainment Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a C$1.01 billion ($759.17 million) charge related to broadcast license and goodwill impairment.

Net loss attributable to Corus was C$936 million, or C$4.49 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of C$66.7 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$441.4 million from C$461.6 million.