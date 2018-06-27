FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 10:12 AM / in 31 minutes

Canada's Corus Entertainment reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s Corus Entertainment Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hit by a C$1.01 billion ($759.17 million) charge related to broadcast license and goodwill impairment.

Net loss attributable to Corus was C$936 million, or C$4.49 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, compared with a profit of C$66.7 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$441.4 million from C$461.6 million.

$1 = C$1.33 Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

