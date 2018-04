April 5 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc on Thursday reported a 61 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut on costs.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$40.0 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$24.9 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$369.5 million from C$368.2 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)