Corus Entertainment reports 22.2 pct fall in quarterly profit

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc on Friday reported a 22.2 percent fall in quarterly profit, as costs related to acquisitions and restructuring shot up.

The Toronto-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$60.4 million ($45.81 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$77.7 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose to C$467.5 million from C$457.4 million.