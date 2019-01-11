Company News
January 11, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Corus Entertainment reports 22.2 pct fall in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc on Friday reported a 22.2 percent fall in quarterly profit, as costs related to acquisitions and restructuring shot up.

The Toronto-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$60.4 million ($45.81 million), or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from C$77.7 million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose to C$467.5 million from C$457.4 million.

$1 = 1.3185 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

