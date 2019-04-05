Corus Entertainment reports 4 pct rise in quarterly revenue

April 5 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, lifted by strength in its television business.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$6.3 million ($4.71 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$40 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$384.1 million from C$369.5 million.