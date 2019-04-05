Company News
April 5, 2019 / 10:14 AM / in 38 minutes

Corus Entertainment reports 4 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, lifted by strength in its television business.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$6.3 million ($4.71 million), or 3 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from C$40 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$384.1 million from C$369.5 million.

$1 = 1.3363 Canadian dollars Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below