Brazilian energy, logistic companies Cosan and Raízen appoint new CEOs

SAO PAULO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistic conglomerates Cosan SA and Raízen announced executive changes at their helms on Tuesday, with both appointing new chief executives, according to a market filing.

Marcos Lutz, who headed Cosan for over a decade, will step down and become a member of the company’s board. He will be replaced by Luis Henrique Guimarães, who is departing his position as chief executive at Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Guimarães’ replacement at the top management spot at Raízen is Ricardo Mussa, who used to be vice president for downstream and trading operations at the company, one of Brazil’s largest fuel distributors and its largest producer of sugar and ethanol.

Cosan and Shell jointly control Raízen. Besides the joint venture, Cosan also controls Brazil’s Comgas, the largest natural gas distributor.

The companies said the changes are part of their succession planning.