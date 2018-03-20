Brazil's Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio signed on Tuesday a 20-year contract with ExxonMobil Lubricants Trading Company to exclusively produce, import, distribute, and sell certain Mobil products in four South American countries.

In a Tuesday securities filing, the company said the agreement applied to Mobil brand lubricants and specialty products in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)